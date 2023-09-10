Here’s everything you need to know to watch Cardinals vs. Commanders in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders meet in Week 1 of the NFL season on Sunday, September 10. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and will be played at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. The game will air on FOX.

The Cardinals are in a state of disrepair at the moment throughout their roster. Kyler Murray is progressing in his recovery from an ACL injury last season, but it’s uncertain when we’ll see the former No. 1 draft pick return to full health. In his place, Clayton Tune could start his NFL career with a first-team medal. The Cardinals released Colt McCoy and traded for Josh Dobbs last week, so perhaps Dobbs will get an audition sometime in Week 1.

The Commanders have a more concrete vision of who their starting quarterback will be for the season. Sam Howell has impressed the coaching staff all through training camp, and earned more locker room credibility in the preseason. They’ll be ready to let the second-year UNC product air it out for four quarters against Arizona, and it should be a successful day for the Commanders.

How to watch Cardinals vs. Commanders in Week 1

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: FOX Sports

TV channel: FOX

Location: FedExField

Odds: WASH -7, ARI +7