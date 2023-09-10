Here’s everything you need to know to watch 49ers vs. Steelers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers travel to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The game will air on FOX.

The 49ers are ready for redemption, after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles 31-7 in last year’s NFC Championship game. They feel that they can go a long way with a full year of Christian McCaffrey leading the backfield, and Brock Purdy starting at quarterback. They have however hit a stalemate with star defensive end Nick Bosa. It’s uncertain whether the two parties will reach an agreement on a new contract ahead of Week 1, but Bosa could continue to hold out of practice and games through the start of the season.

Proving to have the makings of a legitimate playoff contender in 2023, the Steelers will go into the first week with a balanced offense and defense. Kenny Pickett will start at QB, in what will be his first full season starting under center — with weapons like Najee Harris, George Pickens, Jaylen Warren and Pat Freiermuth around him.

How to watch 49ers vs. Steelers in Week 1

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: FOX Sports

TV channel: FOX

Location: Acrisure Stadium

Odds: SF -2.5, PIT +2.5