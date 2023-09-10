Here’s everything you need to know to watch Titans vs. Saints in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season

A new era is here in New Orleans. After shuffling through quarterbacks in their two seasons without Drew Brees, the Saints signed Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract in the offseason in the hopes of him being their new franchise quarterback. He’ll get his first chance to prove himself with the Saints when they open the season against the Tennesse Titans in Week 1 of the NFL season on Sunday, September 10. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

After recording more than 35,000 passing yards with the Raiders, Carr will get a new start with the Saints. Last year the Saints went 7-10 under coach Dennis Allen with journeyman Andy Dalton under the center at quarterback. Alvin Kamara enjoyed another dynamic season (over 1,200 all-purpose yards), but will miss the first three weeks with a suspension.

The Titans are also coming off a 7-10 season, as they started 2022 7-3 before dropping their last seven contests. Mike Vrabel is back as coach and the team is still rolling through on with running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The biggest acquisition was that of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

How to watch Titans vs. Saints in Week 1

Date: Sunday, Sept 10

Start time: 1:10 p.m. ET

Live stream: Paramount Plus

TV channel: CBS

Location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Odds: Titans +3, Saints -3