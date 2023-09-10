Here’s everything you need to know to watch Buccaneers vs. Vikings in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings meet in Week 1 of the NFL season on Sunday, September 10. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

As the Buccaneers begin a new era without Tom Brady, it appears that we’ll soon find out who will be his official replacement in Week 1. Kyle Trask is deemed the favorite to start, but Baker Mayfield might have more long-term upside. It seems that whoever can consistently lock in with star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will ultimately win the job. None of the QBs on the Bucs depth chart have impressed enough in preseason to have earned the starting nod, but September 10 will be the first real opportunity to see how things take shape with the starting group for 2023.

Minnesota won 13 games in 2022, so they should prove to make a run at that once again in the upcoming campaign. They have a great matchup, on paper in Week 1. A significant edge offensively, and a capable defense should provide a spark to run away with a 1-0 record. Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, Jordan Addison and Alexander Mattison are all a full-go to put heavy points on the board.

How to watch Buccaneers vs. Vikings in Week 1

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: Paramount Plus

TV channel: CBS

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium

Odds: MIN -6, TB +6