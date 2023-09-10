Here’s everything you need to know to watch Jaguars vs. Colts in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season

The Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, and will air on FOX.

The Jaguars finished the 2022 season with plenty to be excited about for the future. Trevor Lawrence embarks on his third NFL campaign vastly improved from his first, an early part of his second.

As for the Colts, they’ll kick things off with rookie No. 4 draft pick Anthony Richardson at QB. Following a 2-1 preseason, it appears the offense is ready for games without All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor. The team will roll with a committee of Deon Jackson, Evan Hull and Zack Moss.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Colts in Week 1

Date: Sunday, Sept 10

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: FOX Sports

TV channel: FOX

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Odds: JAX -5, IND +5