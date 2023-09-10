Here’s everything you need to know to watch Bengals vs. Browns in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals travel to play the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the NFL regular season on Sunday, September 10. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET, and will be played at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The Bengals finished the preseason winless, but that shouldn’t deter anybody from the belief that they sit in the same tier as the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in the AFC. Joe Burrow is sidelined for at least the start of the season, which means Trevor Siemian will step in as the starting quarterback for the rivalry Week 1.

Cleveland looks to start the regular season victorious in their first full year with Deshaun Watson. They should be heavily dependent on Nick Chubb and the running game, but they also have a slight edge with the absence of a proven QB on the other side of the football.

How to watch Bengals vs. Browns in Week 1

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10

Start time: 1 p.m.

Live stream: Paramount Plus

TV channel: CBS

Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Odds: CIN -2.5, CLE +2.5