Here’s everything you need to know to watch Texans vs. Ravens in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season

The Houston Texans travel to play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the NFL season on Sunday, September 10. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Ravens are coming off a successful slate of exhibition games but did finally have their 24-game preseason win streak snapped by the Washington Commanders in Week 2. That said, the Ravens are prepared to start the 2023 campaign on a high note. Lamar Jackson is fully healthy and committed to Baltimore with a hefty 5-year, $260 million contract. The Ravens are energized for a deep playoff run, and a statement win in Week 1 would be a fitting start.

As C.J. Stroud steps into his official NFL debut, there will be a lot of eyes on whether or not his talented throwing arm can be effective right away at the pro level. He struggled in his limited action during the Texans’ three preseason games, so he’ll have to wave off concerns against one of the league’s tougher defenses.

How to watch Texans vs. Ravens in Week 1

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10

Start time: 1 p.m.

Live stream: Paramount Plus

TV channel: CBS

Location: M&T Bank Stadium

Odds: BAL -10, HOU +10