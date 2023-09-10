Here’s everything you need to know to watch Panthers vs. Falcons in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season

The NFL season is finally back. Things got started with the annual Kickoff Game on Thursday, but today things pick up in earnest with the vast majority of the league getting their 2023 campaigns underway. That includes the Atlanta Falcons welcoming in NFC South rivals the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers are embarking on an exciting new era with quarterback and first overall pick in 2023 Bryce Young getting started behind center for the team. They also brought in Frank Reich to lead the team after Matt Rhule was fired halfway through the 2022 season.

The Falcons are entering Year 3 under Arthur Smith and Year 1 with Desmond Ridder as the full-time starter. The second-year pro out of Cincinnati was a third-round pick and will finally get a chance to show how he’s able to compete at the pro level for an extended period of time.

How to watch Panthers vs. Falcons in Week 1

Date: Sunday, September 10

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Sports app

TV channel: FOX

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Odds: Atlanta -175, Carolina +145. TOTAL: 40. Atlanta -3.5