Here’s everything you need to know to watch Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to take on the New York Giants in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

Every year has felt like the Cowboys year and it hasn’t resulted in success. Their defense is as good as it’s ever been and we know how strong the offense is. Dak Prescott needs to limit turnovers to keep this team a contender. The team made a strong move on both sides of the ball by adding a strong veteran. They added Stephon Gilmore to the secondary and Brandin Cooks to the wide receiver room.

It has been a good start for the Giants in the Brian Daboll era. The Giants got into the playoffs last season and won a game. Daniel Jone earned a contract in New York and has continued to improve in the NFL. They agreed to an extension with Saquon which is crucial for their success. And the most important guy that isn't talked about enough is Darren Waller. He will be tearing defenses up this season and will be their leader in all receiving categories.

How to watch Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football in Week 1

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream: NBC Live, NBC app

TV channel: NBC

Location: MetLife Stadium

Odds: Cowboys -166, Giants +140

A live stream is available at NBC Live or on the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. To view the game on either, you’ll need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC. If you don’t have a login to access NBC for a live stream, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.