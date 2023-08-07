Richard Sherman to replace Shannon Sharpe as co-host of Undisputed with Skip Bayless

Former NFL All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman will become the new co-host for FS1’s Undisputed morning talk show with Skip Bayless, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Sherman will replace NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, who recently left the show back in June.

Sherman’s dive into media doesn’t come as a surprise given his outspoken personality during his playing career. He made his broadcasting debut last season for Amazon during their Thursday Night Football broadcasts and he hosts the weekly Richard Sherman Podcast where he regularly interviews former and current NFL stars. He will now be verbally sparring on national television with Bayless, one of the most controversial commentators in all of sports. The dynamic is interesting considering that the two butted heads when he was a guest on ESPN’s First Take a decade ago.

Sherman’s ascension into the co-host role is part of a few major changes the show will be undergoing in the aftermath of Sharpe’s departure. Rapper Lil’ Wayne will appear on the show every Friday to also debate Bayless.