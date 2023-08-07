Brock Purdy doubtful for preseason opener vs. Raiders

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told media this afternoon that he doubts that quarterback Brock Purdy will play in Sunday’s preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. He shared that the QB will participate in the joint practices with the Raiders later in the week, but will most likely be sidelined with the rest of the starters for the actual game.

Purdy is entering his second season in the league and all signs have pointed towards him being the Week 1 starter for the team. The Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 NFL Draft emerged as an unexpected rookie sensation late last year, stepping in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and leading the team to the NFC Championship Game. He had to undergo UCL repair surgery in the offseason, but has been healthy and impressive so far during training camp. Shanahan has even said that that the injury is no longer a concern and doesn’t cross his mind when evaluating his young QB.

With Purdy doubtful for Sunday, that means Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, and Brandon Allen will most likely share reps for this Sunday. The former No. 3 overall pick Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury early last year and is trying to fight off Purdy as the franchise QB in San Fran.