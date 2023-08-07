Baker Mayfield to start preseason opener vs. Steelers, Kyle Trask to start second game vs. Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will start in Friday’s preseason opener against the Steelers and Kyle Trask will start their second game against the Jets, per JC Allen of Pewter Report. Both quarterbacks have been duking it out in training camp for the starting job and they will both will get their own opportunities to prove themselves in the preseason. Early reports have highlighted Mayfield’s struggles as the former No. 1 overall pick has thrown numerous interceptions in early practices.

Mayfield signed with the organization in the offseason and is looking to put his NFL career back on an upward trajectory after poor play and injuries have limited him for the past two seasons. He started last season with the Panthers and eventually lost the starting job due to an ankle injury. He requested and was granted his release mid-season and finished the year with the Rams, who claimed him off waivers after Matthew Stafford went down with his injury.

Trask is entering the third season of his career after being drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Backing up Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert through his first two seasons, he has appeared in just one regular season game,