No. 1 pick Bryce Young will play in first NFL preseason game on Saturday

Bryce Young will see his first NFL field on Saturday, August 12 as the Carolina Panthers take on the New York Jets in a preseason matchup. The No. 1 pick from the 2023 draft will play for Carolina this season after the Panthers traded with the Bears for the top pick. Young was a two-year starter at Alabama.

In 2021, he passed for 4,872 yards and scored 47 touchdowns, throwing just seven interceptions. In 2022, he saw a decrease in production as the Crimson Tide slipped up and missed the College Football Playoffs. Still, he passed for 3,328 yards and found the end zone 32 times. He threw just five interceptions last season.

Young’s targets on the Panthers this year include Adam Thielen, DJ Chark, and Hayden Hurst. He takes over under center after Baker Mayield and Sam Darnold split the starting position last year. The Panthers went 7-10 and fired head coach Matt Rhule. They start a new era with Young at the helm.

The Panthers’ preseason game will begin at 4:00 p.m. ET. They take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the NFL season.