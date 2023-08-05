Panthers RB Miles Sanders tweaks ‘something’ during Saturday practice

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders tweaked “something” in Saturday’s training camp practice, per head coach Frank Reich.

Sanders was given the rest of the day to rest, and Reich didn’t appear too concerned about the injury at the moment. Sanders was signed to a four-year deal this offseason as the Panthers’ offense was overhauled with a new coaching staff.

Sanders was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent four seasons with the Eagles and decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency once his rookie contract ended. After Sanders didn’t find the endzone in 2021, he stormed back to a career-high 11 rushing touchdowns last season. He played in all 17 games and added 1,269 yards on his 259 carries. Sanders was super involved in the passing game as a rookie bringing in 50 receptions for 509 additional yards and three touchdowns, so he can play that role coming out to the backfield.

Sanders was set to meet with doctors after practice to determine the extent of his injury. If it turns out worse than initially thought, Chuba Hubbard will take over as the starting running back. His backups would be Raheem Blackshear and Spencer Brown.