Colts reportedly signing RB Kenyan Drake amid Jonathan Taylor uncertainty

The Indianapolis Colts are signing veteran running back Kenyan Drake, per Jeremy Fowler. Drake spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens and will be heading into his eighth career season, provided he makes the regular season roster. Jonathan Taylor is still the clear starting running back when healthy, but Drake could provide an experienced option to back him up.

Drake played in 12 games with Baltimore last year. He had 109 carries and tallied 482 yards and four touchdowns, adding 17 receptions for 89 more yards and another score through the air. Drake was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He spent the first three and a half seasons with the Dolphins before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals in October 2019.

To this point, the best season of his career came in 2020 with the Cardinals. Drake played in 15 games but had 955 yards and 10 touchdowns on 239 carries. He joins a backfield of Taylor, Zack Moss, Deon Jackson and rookie Evan Hull.

The situation was Taylor has been at the forefront of the NFL news cycle over the last few weeks. Colts CEO Jim Irsay was outspoken about the running back situation where the position group doesn’t feel like they are being adequately compensated for the impact they are expected to have. His comments unnerved Taylor, who is up for an extension soon, and thus Taylor requested a trade. Irsay said that the team would be keeping Taylor, and then a report came out that Taylor is dealing with a back injury, though the running back denies the claim. If Taylor is either traded or indeed hurt, Drake could be an option they turn to.