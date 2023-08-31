Rams WR Cooper Kupp suffers setback with hamstring recovery, is day-to-day

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that wide receiver Cooper Kupp is considered day-to-day after suffering a setback with his hamstring injury. Kupp’s 2022 ended early from an ankle sprain that forced him to IR late in the year. He had fully recovered from the ankle injury but then strained his hamstring at the beginning of August.

Sean McVay said WR Cooper Kupp suffered a setback with his hamstring and now is day to day. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2023

Kupp is heading into his seventh career season. He only played in nine games in 2022, ending with 75 receptions on 98 targets for 812 yards and six touchdowns. Kupp is two years removed from his record-setting performance in 2021 when he finished the season with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. Kupp is easily the WR1 for the Rams, and losing him for any length of time in the regular season would put a damper on what is already expected to be a tough season.

Kupp’s hamstring flaring up is a worry for fantasy football managers, too. He is one of the top wide receivers in the league, consistently being selected in the first round of drafts regardless of format. This could be the type of injury that sticks with him. His value would take a hit if it limits his explosiveness or ability to cut. From the casual nature of McVay’s comments, I would drop Kupp only a few spots, but we haven’t heard or seen anything that would force him to fall more than that.