NFL Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware welcomes football back with national anthem performance [VIDEO]

DeMarcus Ware opened the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game with the national anthem.

DeMarcus Ware poses for a photo next to the gold jacket during the Haggar Gold Jacket Fitting at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Sizing Saturday Event on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images

Football is back! After a lengthy offseason, training camps are in full swing, and we are finally being treated to our first NFL football game since the 2023 Super Bowl. To open up the festivities, 2023 Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware picked up a microphone and belted out his national anthem rendition. It was a very wholesome moment as he paid tribute to former teammate Demaryius Thomas who he used to sing the anthem with on the Denver sideline. Thomas passed away in December 2021.

Ware played in the NFL for 12 years, splitting time between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos. He played in 178 career games and logged 656 total tackles with 138.5 sacks. Ware added 35 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and one 41-yard pick-six in 2006 to his career resume. He was a four-time First-Team All-Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowler. Ware led the NFL in sacks in 2009 and 2010 and won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos.

