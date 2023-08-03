NFL Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware welcomes football back with national anthem performance [VIDEO]

Football is back! After a lengthy offseason, training camps are in full swing, and we are finally being treated to our first NFL football game since the 2023 Super Bowl. To open up the festivities, 2023 Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware picked up a microphone and belted out his national anthem rendition. It was a very wholesome moment as he paid tribute to former teammate Demaryius Thomas who he used to sing the anthem with on the Denver sideline. Thomas passed away in December 2021.

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee DeMarcus Ware sings the National Anthem ahead of kickoff! pic.twitter.com/rP5XXNxXr1 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 4, 2023

Ware played in the NFL for 12 years, splitting time between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos. He played in 178 career games and logged 656 total tackles with 138.5 sacks. Ware added 35 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and one 41-yard pick-six in 2006 to his career resume. He was a four-time First-Team All-Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowler. Ware led the NFL in sacks in 2009 and 2010 and won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos.