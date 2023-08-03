Will Aaron Rodgers play in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game?

Football is back! The 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 3 while airing on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. The New York Jets will take on the Cleveland Browns from Canton, OH.

But which starters are playing in this game? Most importantly, is Aaron Rodgers suiting up?

Here’s your answer: Jets head coach Robert Salah announced that Rodgers and the other starters will not play in this game.

Zach Wilson will play Thursday night vs Browns, per Saleh. Starters not playing. Lots of young players. #jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) July 30, 2023

As you can see in the tweet by Rich Cimini above, Zach Wilson will take over most of the signal-calling duties for this preseason game. Tim Boyle and Chris Streveler are the other quarterbacks listed on the New York depth chart.

It’s hard to know what to expect from Rodgers while playing for a new team and coach this season. While he isn’t expected to contend for any passing titles at this stage in his career, Rodgers steps in as a confident veteran that knows what it takes to make a playoff push.

Don’t be surprised if the Jets continue to rest Rodgers in more preseason contests. New York will open with a Week 1 matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, Sept. 11.