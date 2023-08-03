Will Breece Hall play in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game?

The 2023 Hall of Fame Game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets will kick off on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The game will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

However, you’ll still need to wait to catch some of the stars from these two teams in action. Aaron Rodgers and the rest of New York’s starters are not expected to play. That includes RB Breece Hall, who is still on the PUP list after having ACL surgery last year.

Because of this, it’s expected that rookie RB Israel Abanikanda of the Pittsburgh Panthers will have a respectable role in Thursday’s game. Keep in mind that the Jets have reportedly expressed interest in signing former Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, who is now a free agent.

Hall is expected to get back in the mix at some point this preseason, although no firm timetable has been disclosed.

In his inaugural season, Hall clocked 463 yards over 80 carries (averaging 5.8 yards per carry) and scored four touchdowns. Not just a runner, he also made 19 catches, amassing 218 yards and a touchdown as a receiver, all within seven games. Unfortunately, his rookie season was cut short due to an injury he sustained on October 22, 2022, during a game against the Denver Broncos.