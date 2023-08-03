 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will Deshaun Watson play in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game?

The 2023 NFL preseason starts with the Hall of Fame Game as the Browns take on the Jets. We break down the game status of Browns QB Deshaun Watson.

By Teddy Ricketson
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up during the Cleveland Browns mandatory veteran minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 07, 2023 in Berea, Ohio. Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The 2023 preseason will begin with this year’s Hall of Fame Game scheduled for Thursday, August 3. The Cleveland Browns will take on the New York Jets with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET on both NBC and Peacock. Due to being selected for the Hall of Fame Game, these teams will be playing four preseason games, while all other teams play three. This means that presumed Week 1 starters aren’t likely to see much action. As a result, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that the Browns will start Kellen Mond.

Mond is expected to play the entire first half, with rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson taking over in the second half. Mond is heading into his second season with the Browns after being drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He spent one year with Minnesota and saw brief action in the team’s Week 17 blowout loss. Mond was then waived ahead of the 2022 season and was subsequently claimed by Cleveland.

Thompson-Robinson was drafted out of UCLA in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played in 50 career games for the Bruins, starting 48. Thompson-Robinson threw for 10,695 yards with 88 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. The dual-threat QB added 1,827 yards and 28 more scores on 470 career carries.

While Deshaun Watson is not expected to play on Thursday, Mond and Thompson-Robinson will begin their competition with Joshua Dobbs to become his backup for the regular season.

