Will Browns RB Nick Chubb play in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game?

The 2023 Hall of Fame Game will occur on Thursday, August 3, as the New York Jets take on the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC and Peacock. With the changes to the preseason schedule, since the Jets and Browns will be playing in the HOF Game, they will play four games this preseason, with other teams only playing three. As such, many starters, including Browns running back Nick Chubb, will not be suiting up.

Chubb has always been a dominant runner for Cleveland, but expectations are even higher this season. He has been splitting carries with Kareem Hunt, but the latter remains an unsigned free agent. It looks like Chubb could be in for the biggest workload of his career and will get a chance to cement himself among the top backs in the league.

Chubb played in all 17 games last year. He had 302 carries for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns. These marks either tied or set a new career high for the 27-year-old. Chubb is a talented pass-catcher and should be more featured in the passing game. Through 75 career games, he has brought in 119 of his 158 targets for 990 yards and four more touchdowns.