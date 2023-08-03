Will Myles Garrett play in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game?

NFL preseason games begin on Thursday, August 3 with the 2023 Hall of Fame Game. The New York Jets will take on the Cleveland Browns with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. With these teams being featured in this game, they will play four games in the preseason instead of three. Due to this, many starters will not play in the first game, including defensive end Myles Garrett. The last we saw of the Browns' star defenseman, he suffered a toe injury in the 2023 Pro Bowl.

Browns announced these players will not play in tonight's Hall of Fame game: pic.twitter.com/diogqX6kmD — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) August 3, 2023

Garrett is heading into his seventh career season. He played in 16 games last season and finished with a career-high 60 tackles. Garrett tallied 16 sacks for the second consecutive season and added two forced fumbles and four passes defended. He played opposite Jadeveon Clowney last season, but the veteran remains an unsigned free agent. We know Garrett is a lock for the defensive line, and he should be joined by Dalvin Tomlinson, Jordan Elliott and Za’Darius Smith, barring someone really impressing in these preseason games.