Will Amari Cooper play in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game?

Football is finally back, as the 2023 Hall of Fame Game takes place on Thursday, August 3. Kickoff between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns is set for 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Due to their inclusion in this game, these teams will play one extra preseason game this year. As a result, many Cleveland starters, like wide receiver Amari Cooper, will not see the field on Thursday night.

Browns announced these players will not play in tonight's Hall of Fame game: pic.twitter.com/diogqX6kmD — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) August 3, 2023

Cooper was traded to the Browns in the 2022 offseason after spending four years with the Dallas Cowboys. Despite splitting last year with Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson under center, Cooper still finished the year bringing in 78 of his 132 receptions for 1,160 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns. He is expected to lead a young wide receiver room of Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cedric Tillman and David Bell this season.

With no Cooper on Thursday, the player to watch will be Tillman. He was drafted out of Tennessee in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Cleveland make a big trade to acquire Moore, but there are higher expectations for Tillman who will look to jump either Moore or Peoples-Jones from a strong training camp.