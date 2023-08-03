Jets vs. Browns: How to watch 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game, live stream, start time, more

The NFL will honor the incoming 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class later in the summer, but before the gold jackets go out to the inductees, the NFL’s annual Hall of Fame Game will officially mark the start of the new professional football season. The game will once again return to Canton, Ohio for the NFL’s 104th season, and as has been custom since 2011, the two teams chosen have historically been tied to a player being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

For this year’s exhibition, the matchup will feature the New York Jets going head-to-head with the Cleveland Browns. The game will be televised nationally on NBC, and fans can also tune in through streaming with a subscription to Peacock.

The Jets and Browns enter as interesting opponent choices outside of the clear connection to this year’s enshrined class. Expectations are high for New York after having traded for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who joins a talent-laden offense that includes the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year in Garrett Wilson.

Similarly, the Browns are hoping for Deshaun Watson to mirror his days as a Pro Bowler as he enters year two with Cleveland. He’ll have no shortage of talent around him with Amari Cooper on the outside and Nick Chubb in the backfield.

Fans are accustomed to the reality that the starters and big-name players likely won’t play all four quarters of the exhibition. If anything, the starters may trot out onto the field for one series, at best, so as to not avoid any major injury ahead of Week 1 of the regular season.

The Jets are a one-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is 33.5. New York is -120 on the moneyline and Cleveland is +100.

Jets vs. Browns

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

Moneyline odds: Jets -120, Browns +100

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online on the NBC Live Stream or with the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, however, you need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC to access the live stream. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can check it out on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.