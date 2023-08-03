Jets vs. Browns: TV channel, game time, how to watch 2023 NFL Hall of Fame game

It may not be the most thrilling game of the year, but it does mark the unofficial start of professional football season nonetheless. The NFL’s Hall of Fame Game is back once more and is scheduled for Thursday, August 3 from Canton, Ohio. Kick-off is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at Hall of Fame Village.

The 2023 Hall of Fame Game will be televised nationally on NBC, and fans can also tune in through streaming with a subscription to Peacock.

Though it will likely be a small sample size in the form of one series, at best, the game will offer fans the first look at Aaron Rodgers as a Jet. After finishing last season 7-10 despite a strong performance from their defense, New York went all in to address their situation at QB. Rodgers joins an offense with plenty of upside that includes reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson while welcoming veterans such as Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman.

After being suspended for the first 11 games of the season in 2022, Deshaun Watson’s start with the Browns was anything but reminiscent of his Pro Bowl days. In six games last season, Watson finished with 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns, five interceptions, and a career-worst 79.1 passer rating. The expectation is that with a year in the system underneath his belt, Cleveland will be able to fully take advantage of their talent on offense with Nick Chubb in the backfield, and Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore on the outside.

Jets vs. Browns: TV Info

Game date: Thursday, August 3

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC/Peacock

Odds

Moneyline: Jets -120, Browns +100

Spread: Jets -1

Total: 33.5