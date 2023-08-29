Report: Patriots trading K Nick Folk to the Titans for the 2025 7th rounder

The New England Patriots are trading kicker Nick Folk to the Tennessee Titans for a 2025 7th-round draft pick, per Tom Pelissero. The Titans came into Tuesday without a kicker but remedied that as the veteran is now assumed to take over the place-kicking duties for Tennessee. Chad Ryland will be the kicker of the Pats.

Folk is one of the longest-tenured players in the league. He joined the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2007 and spent three seasons with them. Folk then kicked for the New York Jets from 2010 to 2016. He spent one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017. Folk wasn’t on a roster for the 2018 season but landed with the Pats in 2019 and kicked for them for the last four seasons.

Folk played in all 17 games last year. He hit on 32 of his 37 field goal attempts with a long of 54 yards. Folk connected on 32 of his 35 extra points. He will look to bring some stability to the position for the Titans since they had Ryan Succop on the roster from 2014-2019.