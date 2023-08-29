Report: Saints trading K Wil Lutz to Broncos

Update: The Broncos are expected to release Brett Maher. A poor preseason performance has Maher hitting the market in search of a new team.

The #Broncos will be releasing Brett Maher, with Wil Lutz now coming in. https://t.co/qVfODqn4GI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 29, 2023

The New Orleans Saints are trading kicker Wil Lutz to the Denver Broncos, per Ian Rapoport. Lutz gets to reunite with his former head coach, Sean Payton. The Broncos currently already roster Brett Maher, but after a disappointing preseason, he could be on the chopping block. New Orleans is expected to turn to Blake Grupe to take over as the starting placekicker.

Lutz will be heading into his seventh season. He missed all of 2021 with an injury but is one of the more consistent kickers in the league. Lutz did struggle last year, hitting 23 of his 31 field goal attempts for the worst make percentage to this point in his career. He did connect on all 33 of his extra point attempts but now gets to deal with trying to figure out the best way to handle the thin air kicking at home for the Broncos.

Grupe is a rookie who graduated from Notre Dame. He spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career at Arkansas State before transferring for his final season. Grupe only missed seven extra points in his 218 attempts and made 74.3% of his field goals. He was responsible for 445 points in his career, the 19th most in NCAA history.