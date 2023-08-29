Broncos waiving former fourth-round pick TE Albert Okwuegbunam

The Denver Broncos are waiving former fourth-round pick Albert Okwuegbunam, per Ari Meirov. The former fourth-round pick will be subject to waivers on Wednesday and, if he clears them, will become a free agent for the first time in his career. This move also means that Adam Trautman and Greg Dulcich will be the starting tight ends for Denver this season.

“Albert O” was drafted out of Missouri with the 118th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Despite his talent and size (6 ft. 5, 258 lbs.), he never caught on in the offense. He played 14 games in 2021 and brought in 33 of his 40 targets for 330 yards and two touchdowns. Last year, Okwuegbunam played in only eight games and struggled, as did much of the Denver offense. He ended with just 95 yards and a touchdown. Being only 25 years old, he may end up being claimed or at least should land on some team’s roster.

Trautman is heading into his fourth career season. He was drafted a round ahead of Okwuegbunam in 2020 and has played in 43 career games. Trautman has brought in 60 of his 81 targets for 641 yards and four touchdowns. He reunites with former head coach Sean Payton in Denver.

Dulcich was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He broke out for the Broncos last season, playing in 10 games as a rookie. Dulcich brought in 33 of his 55 targets for 411 yards and two touchdowns. There were high expectations going into 2023 until the team acquired Trautman. They should complement each other well in the offense but create a fantasy football logjam.