Giants activate WR Wan’Dale Robinson off PUP list, release Jamison Crowder

The New York Giants are activating wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson off the PUP list, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Robinson is coming off a torn ACL that shortened his rookie campaign. New York is trimming down its roster to 53 players ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. In another move, veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder was released from the Giants.

Robinson was drafted out of Kentucky in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in six games last year and brought in 23 of his 31 targets for 227 yards and a touchdown.

The pass-catchers for the Giants may look a little different than Robinson remembers. Last year, Robinson was able to do so much in a short period because New York lacked dominant receivers. Now, they have tight end Darren Waller, wide receivers Parris Campbell, and rookie Jalin Hyatt to go along with Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard. Robinson is talented enough that he should still be able to carve out a role in the offense, but he may not be as featured as he was a year ago.

Crowder can sign in free agency with whatever team will have him. The 30-year-old would be heading into his ninth season if he can land on a roster to provide some veteran depth.