The GM Shuffle breaks down Josh Jacobs’ return to Raiders

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

The Las Vegas Raiders can breathe a sigh of relief as running back Josh Jacobs is back in the building and playing on a reworked one-year deal.

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe discuss what this means for the Raiders and how they can fare in the AFC West this year. The duo breaks down the headline moves from across the league, including the surprise Trey Lance trade that saw the No. 3 overall pick heading to the Dallas Cowboys.

Lombardi gives the latest updates on the Jonathan Taylor situation with the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor has been permitted to seek a trade, but he has to bring the deals to the team, causing further unrest.

Lombardi then pivots to an overview of the running back position. He lists his red and blue chip players and then looks at the position’s future. After this offseason, with the struggles of RBs and securing their contracts, what happens to running backs in the future?

Show Breakdown

VIDEO

Check out the DraftKings YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the guys on Twitter @mlombardiNFL and @FemiAbebefe.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.