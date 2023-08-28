 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cardinals release Colt McCoy leaving Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune likeliest to start Week 1 vs. Washington

We discuss the news that the Arizona Cardinals have released Colt McCoy.

By Teddy Ricketson
Colt McCoy #12 of the Arizona Cardinals throws the ball during a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have released veteran quarterback Colt McCoy. With Kyler Murray starting the season on the reserve/PUP list and out the first four games of the season, the Cardinals need an interim starter. With the removal of McCoy, the quarterback battle is coming down to either the rookie Clayton Tune or the recently acquired Joshua Dobbs. Arizona will open the season take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 10.

