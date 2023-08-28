Cardinals release Colt McCoy leaving Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune likeliest to start Week 1 vs. Washington

The Arizona Cardinals have released veteran quarterback Colt McCoy. With Kyler Murray starting the season on the reserve/PUP list and out the first four games of the season, the Cardinals need an interim starter. With the removal of McCoy, the quarterback battle is coming down to either the rookie Clayton Tune or the recently acquired Joshua Dobbs. Arizona will open the season take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 10.

And now the Cardinals have released veteran QB Colt McCoy, per league sources.



Either veteran Josh Dobbs, whom Arizona acquired last week, or rookie fifth-round pick QB Clayton Tune will start opening day at Washington. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2023

