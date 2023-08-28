Browns waive K Cade York and trade 2025 7th rounder to Chargers for Dustin Hopkins

The Cleveland Browns have made two special team moves. They released former fourth-round pick Cade York and then traded for veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins from the Los Angeles Chargers. York will go to waivers, Hopkins is expected to be the starter for Cleveland, while Cameron Dicker seemingly won the kicker job for L.A.

Cleveland drafted York with the 124th overall pick in last year’s draft. He was the team’s starting kicker all of last season, playing in every game. York made 24 of his 32 field goal attempts and 35 of his 37 extra points. He had been struggling in the preseason, leaving his roster spot uncertain. York will likely be claimed when waivers run Wednesday, but at the very least, he is expected to sign somewhere in free agency.

The soon-to-be 33-year-old Hopkins will be heading into his 10th career season. He played in only five games for the Chargers last season. Hopkins connected on nine of his 10 field goal attempts and all 12 of his extra points. Dicker is heading into his second season. He has made 21 of his 22 career field goal attempts and 24 extra points.