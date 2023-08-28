WWE, NFL, Fanatics pull Jacksonville Jaguars title belt from websites

The NFL and WWE announced the launch of legacy championship belts on Monday, allowing fans to purchase a WWE style title belt with the logo of any of the 32 teams in the league.

Wait, I’m sorry, 31 teams. If you’re a Jacksonville Jaguars fan with over $500 to spend, you had a brief window to get one of the belts before it was removed from the WWE, NFL, and Fanatics websites.

The Jacksonville Jaguars NFL WWE title belt has been removed from WWE's Shop website and NFL Shop website pic.twitter.com/yfUMtROGdi — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) August 28, 2023

Now why were the Jags removed and no one else? Well, it may have to do with the fact that the Jacksonville Jaguars are owned by Shad Khan, the father of All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan. Fanatics has since claimed that the Jags belts aren’t available because they sold out really quickly, but c’mon. Are you buying that? The Jags do have a rabid fan base that is growing, but the idea that they would sell out over, say, the Dallas Cowboys or Pittsburgh Steelers is farfetched.

Either the WWE realized that they didn’t want money from one of their products going into the pockets of a rival promoter or the Khan’s themselves had the product pulled. Either way, I’m here for a weird wrestling proxy war being waged over overpriced NFL memorabilia. It would not be a shock if we saw a special Jaguars AEW world title belt hit the market pretty soon.