Cowboys QB Dak Prescott seems salty with Trey Lance trade, ‘not surprised by anything anymore’

The San Francisco 49ers let the NFL world know that former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance was on the trading block ahead of their third preseason game. While his trade value wasn’t discussed, he was eventually moved for a fourth-round pick. While there aren’t glaring QB-needy teams for a starter, it was surprising that the team that added him was the Dallas Cowboys. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about the acquisition in an interview and didn’t seem thrilled.

He doesn’t say it, but I feel like Dak Prescott definitely feels some type of way about the #Cowboys trading for Trey Lance



Creates unnecessary drama for a team trying to win a championship in their window. Hope it doesn't become a distraction for them.

Prescott’s sense of security with the team took a hit with the trade. Sure, one team listed Lance as the QB3 on its depth chart, but he still projects as a solid backup option with upside once he settles in. Prescott’s acknowledgment of the decision just being business and nothing surprises him anymore could be a nod to his situation or to a former teammate. While we don’t know for sure, my first reaction is that he refers to the team cutting Ezekiel Elliott, who later signed with the New England Patriots.

The presence of Lance could spell a short leash for Prescott. He is under contract through 2024, but the team has a potential out after the season. Fans of the team certainly consider Prescott walking on thin ice. When Cooper Rush replaced him during the 2022 season, there were times that fans called for Rush to remain the starter even when Prescott was healthy.

Dallas has invested time and money into Prescott, leading to two playoff wins in the last seven years. Lance may not be the forever answer, but he would present a significantly cheaper option for the Cowboys in 2024 and 2025 (if the team picks up his fifth-year option) and give them time to start evaluating the future college talent at the position. I don’t think anyone expected Prescott to rave about the deal to acquire Lance, but his demeanor in the clip suggests that he knows the pressure to play well is on.