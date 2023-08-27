Texans vs. Saints: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

The Houston Texans (1-1) will face the New Orleans Saints (2-0) tonight to close out the league’s 2023 preseason schedule. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game will air nationally on Fox.

Houston Texans

Houston has split its first two preseason games and was housed by the Dolphins in a 28-3 loss last weekend. Rookie quarterback CJ Stroud played the entire first quarter and had a better showing than his debut the week prior, going 7-12 for 60 yards. He has yet to be officially named the starter for their Week 1 regular season opener, but it’s almost a foregone conclusion at this point.

Which Texans will play, expected inactives

First-year head coach DeMeco Ryans will put his starters on the field tonight.

DeMeco Ryans says everyone will play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.



The starters will play about “two series.” — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) August 23, 2023

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans has won both of its preseason matchups and is fresh off a 22-17 victory over the Chargers last weekend. Starters like quarterback Derek Carr sat in that contest as backups Jameis Winston and Jake Haener took the reigns in the exhibition. Plenty of rookies like running back Kendre Miller got reps in the win and Miller in particular got 10 carries and a touchdown in the contest.

Which Saints will play, expected inactives

New Orleans starters like Derek Carr are not expected to play in Sunday’s preseason finale. Winston will once again start under center for the Saints.