 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans vs. Saints: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Texans and Saints are facing off in the 2022 NFL preseason. We break down how to watch the matchup.

By Derek Hryn
New Orleans Saints cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. (28) is congratulated by New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lynn Bowden (84) after an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans meet up in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching check out the Saints roster and the Texans roster.

Looking elite, as far as preseason standards go, the Saints are a perfect 2-0 with wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers thus far in 2023. They defeated the Chargers 22-17 last week, as Jameis Winston and Jake Haener combined for 24 completions, 278 yards, and zero interceptions. The QB tandem has been an exception through two games, giving starter Derek Carr a rest for the regular season. The Saints will look to remain perfect on Sunday.

The Saints are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -148 on the moneyline. The Texans are a +124 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 38 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Texans vs. Saints

Date: Sunday, August 27
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now app (iOS, Google Play)

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you can stream it via the Fox website if you have a cable log-in or on the Fox Now app, available for iOS and Google Play. If you don’t have a log-in to access FOX for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Network