Texans vs. Saints: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans meet up in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching check out the Saints roster and the Texans roster.

Looking elite, as far as preseason standards go, the Saints are a perfect 2-0 with wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers thus far in 2023. They defeated the Chargers 22-17 last week, as Jameis Winston and Jake Haener combined for 24 completions, 278 yards, and zero interceptions. The QB tandem has been an exception through two games, giving starter Derek Carr a rest for the regular season. The Saints will look to remain perfect on Sunday.

The Saints are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -148 on the moneyline. The Texans are a +124 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 38 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Texans vs. Saints

Date: Sunday, August 27

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now app (iOS, Google Play)

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you can stream it via the Fox website if you have a cable log-in or on the Fox Now app, available for iOS and Google Play. If you don’t have a log-in to access FOX for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.