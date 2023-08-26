Aaron Rodgers throws TD to Garrett Wilson for first score as Jet [VIDEO]

Aaron Rodgers has thrown his first touchdown in a New York Jets uniform. On Saturday, he came out for a second drive against the New York Giants and marched down the field. Rodgers found Wilson on the left side of the endzone for a 14-yard score. He put the ball perfectly on Wilson’s shoulder as the receiver ran a fade in one-on-one coverage.

Rodgers is likely done for the day, seeing as this was his first preseason action. He took the field to a huge applause from the New York crowd. Rodgers completed three passes on his first drive, but much of the progress was wiped out by penalties, so the Jets were forced to punt. On his second drive, Rodgers benefitted from a defensive pass interference call on third down to extend the drive. He found Mecole Hardman for a 10-yard gain, which then set up the touchdown to Wilson.

If Rodgers is indeed done for the day, he will finish 5-of-8 passing for 47 yards and a touchdown.