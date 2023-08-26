 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aaron Rodgers completes three passes on first drive as Jets QB

We discuss the first drive of Aaron Rodgers’ tenure in a Jets uniform.

By Teddy Ricketson
Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The biggest story of the NFL offseason was veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets. He is not only a breath of fresh air for the Jets but will look to show that he can be great outside of Green Bay. New York took its time debuting their biggest weapon, as Rodgers didn’t suit up until the final week of the preseason against the New York Giants.

Rodgers started the drive with a 10-yard completion to Garrett Wilson, who suffered a facemask penalty for extra yardage. His second attempt was a seven-yard check down to tight end Tyler Conklin that was wiped out by a penalty. Rodgers went back to Wilson for a six-yard gain. On second down, Rodgers miscommunicated with his pass-catchers and missed deep left. Third down saw the Giants bring pressure, and Rodgers looked nimble getting away from a would-be sacker and scrambled, but could only throw the ball away to bring up fourth down and the punt team taking the field.

