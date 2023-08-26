Aaron Rodgers completes three passes on first drive as Jets QB

The biggest story of the NFL offseason was veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets. He is not only a breath of fresh air for the Jets but will look to show that he can be great outside of Green Bay. New York took its time debuting their biggest weapon, as Rodgers didn’t suit up until the final week of the preseason against the New York Giants.

#Jets Aaron Rodgers first pass goes to Garrett Wilson pic.twitter.com/sGRHaVOhkp — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 26, 2023

Rodgers started the drive with a 10-yard completion to Garrett Wilson, who suffered a facemask penalty for extra yardage. His second attempt was a seven-yard check down to tight end Tyler Conklin that was wiped out by a penalty. Rodgers went back to Wilson for a six-yard gain. On second down, Rodgers miscommunicated with his pass-catchers and missed deep left. Third down saw the Giants bring pressure, and Rodgers looked nimble getting away from a would-be sacker and scrambled, but could only throw the ball away to bring up fourth down and the punt team taking the field.