Rams vs. Broncos: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

The Los Angeles Rams (0-2) will face the Denver Broncos (0-2) tonight in their respective preseason finales. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The game will air nationally on NFL Network as well as locally in the team’s markets. ABC 7 will carry the game in the Los Angeles area while 9 News will broadcast the action in Denver.

Los Angeles Rams

L.A. has dropped both of its preseason games so far and was doubled up by the Raiders in a 34-17 loss last week. The team’s starters sat out for the contest as backups like rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett got plenty of work. Bennett in particular went 15-24 for 142 yards and an interception through the air, but also added a rushing touchdown on the ground.

Which Rams will play, expected inactives

Denver Broncos

Denver has also dropped both of its preseason games, last falling to the 49ers 21-20 last week. Starting quarterback Russell Wilson was in for the first series of play, going 3-6 for 24 yards through the air, adding an additional 25 yards on the ground, and leading the team on a field goal drive. Running backs Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine also got three carries apiece in the exhibition.

Which Broncos will play, expected inactives

The Broncos will field a limited number of starters in tonight’s preseason finale.