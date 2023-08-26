Raiders vs. Cowboys: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) will face the Dallas Cowboys (0-2) tonight in their respective preseason finales. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The game will air live in the team’s local markets with Fox 5 carrying it in the Las Vegas area and CBS 11 broadcasting it in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Las Vegas is 2-0 in preseason action and doubled up the Rams in a 34-17 victory last week. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suited up for the Black and Silver for the first time, going 4-4 for 39 yards and leading the team on a touchdown drive in his only series of the game. Backups Brian Hoyer and Aidan O’Connell then led the offense for the remainder of the game. On the ground, Zamir White got plenty of work with 10 carries for 40 yards in the win.

Dallas has dropped both of its preseason contests and fell to the Seahawks in a 22-14 loss last week. None of their primary starters suited up for this one as Cooper Rush and Will grier handled the duties at quarterback. Rookie and training camp darling Deuce Vaughn was able to log five carries for 14 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

