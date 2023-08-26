Ravens vs. Bucs: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face each other in the final week of the NFL preseason, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 26 from Raymond James Stadium. Both teams have split their first two games of the preseason, with the Buccaneers having beat the Jets 13-6 last week. The Ravens notably saw their unbeaten preseason streak come to an end following a loss to the Commanders in Week 2.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are officially 24-1 over their last 25 preseason games as their historic streak came to an end on Monday night. The matchup featured five lead changes with a combined 31 points over the first 30 minutes of action, even with the Ravens opting to sit their starters once again. NFL journeyman Josh Johnson was the starter under center and looked solid during his time on the field, going 3/4 on his first drive for 50 yards and a score. He finished 10/12 for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Which Ravens will play, expected inactives

Given that Lamar Jackson and many of the Ravens starters have not played through the first two preseason games, it remains likely that the backups will once again take center stage on Saturday. Johnson should remain a probable candidate to start while Tyler Huntley or Anthony Brown could also get reps in the preseason finale.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay walked away with a 13-6 win over the Jets last week in what was Round 2 of the starting quarterback battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. Trask got the start and played most of the game, finishing 20/28 for 218 yards, one touchdown, and a 116.0 passer rating. Mayfield did not play in the win over New York and was shortly thereafter named the starter for Week 1 of the regular season.

Which Buccaneers will play, expected inactive

With Mayfield having won the starting job for Week 1 there remains a slim, albeit zero chance that he suits up on Saturday. That could leave open reps for both Trask as well as John Wofford, with the latter getting an opportunity to show out for other teams. Established starters like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin feel like long-shots to suit up out of precaution.