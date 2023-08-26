Bengals vs. Commanders: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

The final week of preseason football will see the Cincinnati Bengals face the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 26. Kickoff is set for 6:05 p.m. ET from FedEx Field as the Bengals are seeking their first win of the preseason. The Commanders are a perfect 2-0 in the last two weeks, having last ended the Ravens’ unbeaten preseason streak in a 29-28 win.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals’ last preseason matchup ended in a 13-13 tie with the Falcons and with many of their offensive starters sitting on the sidelines, it was a strong performance from the defensive line. Cincinnati logged one sack, one hit, and 12 hurries while quarterback Jake Browning finished 16/22 for 140 yards and one interception. Presumed backup, Trevor Siemian, finished 7/14 for 62 yards and a 62.2 passer rating.

Which Bengals will play, expected inactives

If preseason trends continue this weekend the Bengals should once again be without Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Joe Mixon as their offense continues to roll with the backups. Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian should continue to get reps in the pocket while running backs Trayveon Williams, Chase Brown, and Chris Evans should once again get carries in the backfield.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders etched their name in history, at least for the preseason, after beating the Ravens 29-28 last week. The win ended Baltimore’s streak of 24 straight wins as quarterback Sam Howell played efficiently under center. The second-year man finished 19/25 for 188 yards and two touchdowns with a 123.4 passer rating on the night. Washington’s offensive line also looked incredibly promising, having allowed just two QB hurries on 24 pass-blocking attempts according to Pro Football Focus.

Which Commanders will play, expected inactives

According to Washington Post NFL reporter Nicki Jhabvala, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera indicated that Jacoby Brissett would start and play for much of the first half on Saturday. That likely indicates that starter Sam Howell will sit for Washington’s preseason finale out of precaution. Rivera also noted that no defensive starters would play on defense.