Jets vs. Giants: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

The New York Jets and New York Giants will meet in Week 3 of the NFL preseason on Saturday, Aug. 26. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium and the game will air on the NFL Network. The Jets have gone 1-2 through the preseason and are coming off a 13-6 loss to the Buccaneers, while the Giants are 1-1 thanks to a close 21-19 win over the Panthers in Week 2.

New York Jets

Despite the loss the Jets’ defensive line continued its impressive tear throughout preseason play. New York finished with three sacks for a combined loss of 16 yards as Bryce Huff put together a highlight-worthy sack on a speed rush, while also logging a quarterback pressure. Zach Wilson proved efficient in his limited playing time, finishing 9/13 for 70 yards and an 82.2 passer rating on the day.

Which Jets will play, expected inactives

Aaron Rodgers will likely make his Jets debut in Saturday’s contest with the Giants, if even for a lone series or two. Additionally, it could mark the first glimpse of newly signed running back Dalvin Cook after agreeing to a deal with the team last week. Saturday’s action should also offer a glimpse of the Jets’ starting offensive line after questions remained about the unit through training camp.

New York Giants

Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones looked sharp early on, going 8/9 on his pass attempts for 69 yards and a touchdown while building some promising chemistry with new tight end Darren Waller. Waller caught three of his four targets for 40 yards with his longest catch of the day coming in at 12 yards. Linebacker Bobby Okereke played 21 snaps in his Giants debut, recording four tackles, and two defensive stops across run defense and pass coverage.

Which Giants will play, expected inactives

Should Brian Daboll opt to give the starters another tune-up game in the preseason finale, it should offer fans one more glimpse at the budding chemistry between Jones and Waller. On the defensive side of the ball, Tre Hawkins III will be a name to watch as the standout rookie has impressed in both training camp and the preseason. Wideout Bryce Ford-Wheaton will also be a player to keep an eye on as he fights for a spot on the roster bubble.