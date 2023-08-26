Browns vs. Chiefs: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

The Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in Week 3 of the NFL preseason on Saturday, Aug. 26. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium and the game will air on the NFL Network. The Browns are coming off an 18-18 tie with the Eagles last week, while the Chiefs have split their two preseason games to date, having beat the Cardinals 38-10 in Week 2.

Cleveland Browns

Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson inevitably fell back down to earth a bit in last week’s tie with Philadelphia. The former UCLA Bruin went 13 of 25 for 164 yards with a sack, ultimately finishing with a 72.8 passer rating. Veteran backup Kellen Mond actually fared better, going 12/24 for 126 yards with one touchdown as the backup quarterback competition will likely continue following the Joshua Dobbs trade to the Cardinals.

Which Browns will play, expected inactives

After Deshaun Watson was kept out of last week’s game versus the Eagles it remains to be seen whether Kevin Stefanski believes a final tune-up game in the preseason finale is worth consideration. Still, Mond was ranked ahead of Thompson-Robinson in the latest unofficial depth chart a few days ago, which likely means both will get ample playing time to sort out the respective backup and third-string quarterback duties before Week 1.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City opted to play their starters for a good portion of the first half en route to an easy 28-point victory over Arizona. Patrick Mahomes again looked like he was in midseason form, going 10/15 for 105 yards with a touchdown. Shane Buechele went a perfect 10/10 for 105 yards, while the veteran Blaine Gabbert finished 7/8 for 120 yards and two touchdowns in what was a largely efficient day for the quarterback room as a whole.

Which Chiefs will play, expected inactives

While speaking during the Chiefs’ practice on Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid indicated that the starters could get “a little bit of time” against the Browns in the team’s preseason finale. While he remained vague on which starters would play, it’s likely that key pieces such as Mahomes and Travis Kelce would likely be limited to a series or two, at best. The expectation is that Gabbert or Buechele would get the handful of snaps under center for Saturday’s contest.