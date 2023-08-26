Seahawks vs. Packers: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

The NFL’s Week 3 preseason slate features the Seattle Seahawks facing the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Aug. 26. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field as the Seahawks will look to remain unbeaten following their 22-14 win last week over the Cowboys. So far, the Packers have split their two preseason games, having lost to the Patriots 21-17 in Week 2.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks gave a handful of starters some playing time last week, including quarterback Geno Smith. He finished 5-for-6 for 46 yards while taking a sack for a loss of four yards. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, suffered a wrist injury that will require surgery.

The expectation is that it will set him back three to four weeks, likely pushing back his regular-season debut to some point in the first quarter of the schedule.

Which Seahawks will play, expected inactives

After Smith-Njigba’s injury, it remains to be seen exactly how many starters Pete Caroll will play in Saturday’s preseason finale. As the final tune-up game before the start of the regular season, the Seahawks would be remiss to not allow a series or two to clean up the offense. However, it’s likely that key skill players such as DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Kenneth Walker III will either sit out or be limited to a few snaps given their value.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers' preseason Week 2 game with the Patriots was suspended with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter after Isaiah Bolden left the field on a stretcher, though for the second-straight week quarterback Jordan Love was efficient in his lone playing time. The former first-rounder went 5-for-8 for 84 yards and a touchdown with a 137.5 passer rating.

Malik Heath finished with a team-high five targets, hauling in each catch for 75 yards as he continues to make a strong case to be on the final 53-man roster.

Which Packers will play, expected inactives

Aaron Jones finished with just a single carry last week as it seems the Packers are playing it cautiously through the preseason, so it remains to be seen whether Green Bay’s RB1 will take the field on Saturday. After two straight games of encouraging performances, the Packers could go with one final tune-up game for Love, however, it would likely be a limited series or two.

Expect to see the likes of Heath once again out on the field as the Packers look to solidify their receiver depth behind starters Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson.