Raiders vs. Cowboys: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys meet up in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on KTVT 11 (CBS) in Dallas and FOX 5 in Las Vegas. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching check out the Raiders roster and the Cowboys roster.

The Cowboys lost 22-14 to the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 2 preseason matchup. Cooper Rush started at QB for Dallas and threw a touchdown pass to RB Rico Dowdle. Rookie RB Deuce Vaughn continued his emphatic preseason, scoring on a 14-yard run. Seattle pulled away in the second half, however, as the Cowboys rested most of their key starters once again. Third-string QB Will Grier had a touchdown but also followed it up with a late interception. Injuries were also a concern, as rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown left with a knee injury.

The Raiders are a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -205 on the moneyline. The Cowboys are a +170 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 38.5 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Raiders vs. Cowboys

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Raiders local broadcast: FOX 5

Cowboys local broadcast: KTVT 11

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.