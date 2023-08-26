Dolphins vs. Jaguars: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars meet up in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on WFOR 4 (CBS) for Miami and CBS 47/FOX 30 for Jacksonville. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching check out the Dolphins roster and the Jaguars roster.

The Dolphins dominated the Houston Texans in Week 2. They cruised to a 28-3 win kicked off perfectly by the play of their starting quarterback. After Tua Tagovailoa threw an opening interception, he bounced back smoothly with a TD-leading drive that ended with a Raheem Mostert 2-yard rushing score. Backup Skylar Thompson put on a real show in the stat sheet — completing 15-of-22 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns. With Tua likely done for preseason, it’ll be Thompson leading the Miami offense once again, with Mike White in relief.

The Jaguars are a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -265 on the moneyline. The Dolphins are a +215 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 41 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Date: Saturday, August 26

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Dolphins local broadcast: WFOR 4 (CBS)

Jaguars local broadcast: CBS 47/FOX 30

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.