Ravens vs. Bucs: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet up in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC 11 in Baltimore and WFLA 8 (NBC) in Tampa. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching check out the Ravens roster and the Bucs roster.

The Ravens looked on as their historic preseason win streak came to an end, losing a heartbreaking 29-28 battle to the Washington Commanders in Week 2. Baltimore was hoping for 25 straight preseason wins, but now have to start all over with the final week before the 2023 regular season. Backup QBs Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown will once again get a lot of burn to round out the preseason. The pair has played great in the last two games, and hope to secure a win to start another streak for 2024.

The Buccaneers are a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -135 on the moneyline. The Ravens are a +114 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 36.5 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Ravens vs. Bucs

Date: Saturday, August 26

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Ravens local broadcast: NBC 11

Bucs local broadcast: WFLA 8 (NBC)

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.