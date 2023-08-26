Bengals vs. Commanders: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders meet up in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason at FedExField in Landover, MD. Kickoff is set for 6:05 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS 12 (Cincinnati) and WRC-TV (Washington). Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching check out the Bengals roster and the Commanders.

The Bengals are hoping to sneak out a win before they head into the regular season. They fell 36-19 to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, and followed it up with a 13-13 tie against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. Backup QB Jake Browning and veteran RB Chris Evans have spearheaded the offense over the previous two weeks, while Cincinnati’s stars like Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon have yet to play a snap. That will likely continue to round out the preseason.

Becoming a complete streak shatterer at this point, Washington is rolling with a 2-0 record after their 29-28 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. The Commanders prevented the Ravens from reaching their 25th-straight preseason win, as Week 1 regular season starting QB Sam Howell played an impressive first half, followed by Jacoby Brissett, and then Jake Fromm pulled off a remarkable final drive to set up kicker Joey Slye for the 49-yard field goal to seal the deal. The tables have turned in Week 3, as the Commanders now have a perfect streak on the line of their own that they don’t want to surrender to a winless opponent.

The Commanders are a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -162 on the moneyline. The Bengals are a +136 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 35 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Bengals vs. Commanders

Date: 8/26

Start time: 6:05 p.m. ET

Bengals local broadcast: CBS 12 (Cincinnati)

Commanders local broadcast: WRC-TV (Washington)

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.