Cardinals vs. Vikings: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings meet up in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. p.m. ET and the game will air on KPNX 12 (NBC) in Arizona and KMSP 9 (FOX) in Minneapolis. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching check out the Cardinals roster and the Vikings roster.

The Cardinals have gone 1-1 this preseason and recently traded for Browns backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who will likely fit into the team’s quarterback plans as Kyler Murray recovers from his ACL tear. They’re coming off a 38-10 loss to the Chiefs in which rookie Clayton Tune got the most run at quarterback.

The Vikings are 0-2 this season and are coming off a 24-16 loss to the Tennesse Titans. Backup Nick Mullens went 13-for-23 for 151 yards passing, and will likely see most of the action behind starter Kirk Cousins.

The Vikings are a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -130 on the moneyline. The Cardinals are a +110 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 38.5 and is a pick ‘em.

Cardinals vs. Vikings

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: KPNX 12 (NBC)

Vikings local broadcast: KMSP 9 (FOX)

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.